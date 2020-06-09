A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a fashion retailer and explains how the client leveraged target market segmentation to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's target market segmentation.

The nature of the fashion retail industry has changed dramatically over the past few years, so have the expectations of customers. Modern customers value brands that identify their individual needs and meet their rising expectations. As such, retailers need to adopt a more personalized strategy to drive foot traffic and grow share-of-wallet. This is where Infiniti steps in with its best-in-class target market segmentation analysis. Through target market segmentation, brands can improve return on investment through a buyer-based marketing strategy.

Business Challenges Faced

The client is a fashion retailer based out of North America. The company has 30+ outlets in and around North America. Traditional demographic segmentation methods were longer helping the client in addressing the needs and requirements of various groups. Also, the company had limited resources to spend on marketing. The client, therefore, wanted to gain an understanding of their customer database taking into account individual customer profiles, behavior, and transaction history. Also, they wanted to create a tailored marketing approach across different channels and offline promotional activity across all retail stores. The main objective was to move away from generic promotional offers to a targeted approach based on an improved understanding of customers. The client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering target market segmentation analysis.

The Solution Offered: Infiniti's target market segmentation involved gathering customer data, creating a roadmap, developing a deep understanding of the segment profiles, and quantifying the financial opportunities by segment. Besides, experts at Infiniti Research undertook desk research to analyze the North American fashion retail sector. In this research, the experts considered several key variables such as the speed at which the brand was growing, company turnover, and more. Also, brand growth aspirations, fashion retail offerings, and funding details were gathered.

Infiniti's target market segmentation helped the fashion retailer to:

Develop high-value customer engagement strategies to drive foot traffic and reduce customer attrition

Deploy marketing budget to maximize ROI on most profitable segments

Drive more cost-effective marketing through tailored programs

Measure the effectiveness of campaigns by determining which offers, channels, and messaging drive the best performance for each segment

Deliver incremental sales, grow profitability, and reduce customer attrition

