The Board of Catena Media Plc (CTM) has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) unit consisting of six (6) warrants and one (1) subordinated hybrid for every nine (9) shares held. The Ex-date is June 9, 2020. The subscription price is SEK 100.00. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Catena Media (CTM). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779943