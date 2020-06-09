Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.06.2020

WKN: A1T94R ISIN: FR0011471135 
Frankfurt
09.06.20
16:43 Uhr
9,020 Euro
+0,950
+11,77 %
09.06.2020
Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - May 30, 2020

LYON, France, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing
the share capital		Total of brut (1) voting
rights
Total of net (2) voting
rights

December 31,201917 940 03519 534 01419 531 514
January 31, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
February 29, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
March 31, 202017 940 03519 536 73619 534 236
April 30, 202017 940 03519 536 80619 534 306
May 30, 202017 940 03519 489 41019 486 910


(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68464be8-e424-4177-9a3d-273a755d17e3

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
