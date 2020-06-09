The Crypto Finance Conference (CFC) will be partnering with Lykke Corp's Open Initiative project. The CFC are a world renowned blockchain conference with some of the brightest minds in the fintech industry. The Crypto Finance Conference is an investors-only conference on cryptocurrencies and blockchain. They bring together both private and institutional investors, family offices and funds with the leading experts of the crypto and blockchain industry.

Richard Olsen CEO and Founder of Lykke Corp, with J. Christopher Giancarlo, Senior Counsel at Willkie Farr and Gallagher and former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission met this January at St. Moritz at the CFC in Switzerland during the private and exclusive Crypto Finance Conference. Realizing how they both similarly believed in the potential of digital technology to change the world with a new wave of the Internet that is taking place, it was decided a 'call to action' around the world was needed and the Open Initiative was born.

Richard Olsen is quoted as saying;

"It is exciting to have the CFC endorsing the Open Initiative. The CFC team brings together the shakers and movers of crypto with investors who control significant wealth in St. Moritz, a beautiful mountain town. Fun and open discourse make the annual event unique."

The aim of the CFC is to bring all the leading experts together to create something truly transformative and change the world of finance as we know it, hence why they have chosen to support the Open initiative. The Open Initiative is a project dedicated to helping governments envision the ways digital technology can transform the global supply chain and financial system in a post-COVID-19 future.

The Open Initiativeaims to provide a minimum of CHF 50,000.00 (USD 51,300.00) for each selected proposal by individuals, teams and companies that are working to create solutions that address the crisis head on, whilst offering direct access and support for governments to benefit from these newly developed solutions.

The Open Initiative is currently accepting proposals for four categories. A Digital Vouchers Platform for digitizing government initiatives for SMEs. Secondly, a Supply Chain Platform for supporting the efficiency of financial market mechanisms to resolve supply chain problems. Then we have a Real-Time Economic Information System for aggregating and verifying relevant information for economic predictions. Lastly, Research Initiatives for contributing new approaches and ideas to the management of the current pandemic and the development of new solutions.

The process for submitting a proposal will be open until July 3, 2020. Selected entries will be evaluated by a jury of government and industry leaders, then the winners will be considered for future initiatives which may be eligible for additional funding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005656/en/

Contacts:

Marina Miranda de Mattos

+41762274163

pr@lykke.com