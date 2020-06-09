Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Die "Bierautoritäten" Oettinger, Weihenstephan und dieser Cannabis-Microcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.06.2020 | 18:15
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rise of Advanced Cyber Threats Spurs Demand for Managed and Response Solutions, says Frost & Sullivan

Increasing awareness of cyber risks among small and medium business owners to boost MDR revenues

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Managed Detection and Response Market, Forecast to 2024, forecasts that the increasing number of sophisticated cyber threats will lead to a rise in demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions from small and medium businesses. The market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2024, with revenues expected to reach $1.9 billion.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/45e

"The rise in the number and complexity of threats has made internal management of information security increasingly laborious and expensive. In this context, outsourcing is being viewed as a strategic ally in securely managing IT environments in line with companies' business strategies," said Mauricio Chede, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "MDR providers offer organizations the technology, process, and people to enable the proactive monitoring of their customer security environment and 24/7 threat detection to help mitigate security breaches, even more so during COVID-19."

Chede added: "MDR providers must demonstrate trustworthiness in remediation without interrupting a customer's business operations. They must adapt themselves to the customer's needs and budget, understanding the vertical they are in and providing detection and response solutions in the shortest period of time, along with custom reports. Personal interaction through email or telephone with an assigned analyst is also a differentiating factor."

For further revenue opportunities, MDR vendors should:

  • Improve the quality of their solutions and offer new services to compete with new market participants and increase revenues.
  • Develop customizable MDR solutions at affordable prices to attract small and midsized businesses.
  • Explore the merger and acquisition of competitors to enhance regional presence and maximize revenues.
  • Offer consulting and value-added services to help clients take advantage of digital transformation initiatives.

Global Managed Detection and Response Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Information and Communication Technology Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Managed Detection and Response Market, Forecast to 2024
K486-74

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.