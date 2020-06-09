NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Catena Media Plc (CTM) due to a rights issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 15/20. Adjusted series have received an "X", in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN codes and product IDs which can be found below. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779950