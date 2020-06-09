Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on custom market intellligence solution. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to respond to the threat of COVID-19, centralize cash management, implement a flexible operating model, and serve customers effectively during the uphavels in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005661/en/

"As the governments around the world attempt to defend against COVID-19, companies in the US banking industry are experiencing an unprecedented period of growth and prosperity," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Infiniti Research's team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across the banking sector to help banking companies prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. Request a FREE proposal here.

The business challenge: The client is a banking company based out of North America. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the global banking sector has been hard hit across the value chain. As a consequence, a US-based bank encountered significant operational constraints as well as business risks. Also, the client was struggling to mitigate health risks for their employees and consumers. Besides, their traditional operating model was no longer helping them in ensuring business continuity.

The client, therefore, wanted to implement a dynamic and flexible operating model, take initiatives to protect employee health, establish an interim operational model for branches, and develop a support model for remote employees. They sought to collaborate with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering custom market intelligence solution.

Infiniti's custom market intelligence solution helped the banking industry client to:

Implement a dynamic and flexible operating model

Establish an interim operational model for different branches

Develop a support model for employees working at home

Dynamically modify branch hours of operation and closures while maintaining critical services for customers

Identify third-party service providers to support them in enabling technology setup and infrastructure for remote work

Launch a digital platform to help local community managers monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their specific geographies

Enhance their current digital offerings and encourage more customers to use digital channels for banking needs

Speed up procedures to increase limits on online transactions and simplify password resets

Offer a seamless digital customer experience

Rethink the portfolio strategy for small business and encourage relationship-based banking

Wondering how your business can benefit from our custom market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005661/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us