Business Challenge:

The client is a pharmaceutical company based out of the United States. Although the client has an extensive R&D team, the company's R&D process was cumbersome. This was because the company lacked appropriate prioritization and clear cut-off criteria. Also, the company's R&D team was scattered and lacked cross-functional project management. Consequently, the client was falling short of its goal to bring 3 new chemical entities to market each year, which subsequently impacted their overall revenues. To reverse its declining sales and revenue, the client decided to focus resources on some of the major therapeutic areas and reduce the R&D budget over two years using the product positioning strategy. By leveraging Infiniti's market positioning strategy, the client also wanted to maximize the value of its investments. Besides, the client wanted to achieve their business objectives such as:

Objective 1: Lower costs while increasing the output of profitable products

Objective 2: Conduct extensive research and development on the selected therapeutic areas

Objective 3: Devise a new, prioritized approach to R&D

Infiniti's market positioning strategy helped the pharmaceutical manufacturing firm to:

Understand resource requirements, prioritize the list of innovation options for new R&D strategy, and refine R&D budget

Align its project portfolio with the new therapeutic areas to maximize the value

Reduce R&D budget by 23%

Reinvest remaining R&D budget into priority projects

Establish a well-defined project portfolio prioritization process and cross-functional project management

Reduce time-to-market

Achieve the target to bring 3 new chemical entities to market each year

