Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.7053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7735464 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 68615 EQS News ID: 1066205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2020 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)