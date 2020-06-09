Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.2322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100139859 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 68632 EQS News ID: 1066239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 09, 2020 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)