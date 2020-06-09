Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.0653 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 202278 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 68655 EQS News ID: 1066287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)