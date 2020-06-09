Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.1801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70703 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 68659 EQS News ID: 1066295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

