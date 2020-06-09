VIP-Media: Former Professional Bodybuilder Michael Walding Shares What Made Him Successful In Ecommerce

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Going from bodybuilding professionally to entrepreneurship seems like a big leap from one profession to another that have very little to do with each other. However, Michael Walding made the jump from one career to the other nearly seamlessly. He has now become an incredibly successful entrepreneur who is a recognized name in the e-commerce and Amazon space.

"My biggest successes have been a culmination of my experiences over the last 12 years. I started my bodybuilding career at 19 years old and turned professional at 25 years old. The discipline and focus transitioned into the business world when I started looking for ways to make money online so that I could still pursue bodybuilding. By 30, I had become a multi-millionaire through building multiple online companies and traveled to over 30 countries while making money from my phone and laptop. Needless to say I hung up the posing trunks and went all in on e-commerce." Recounts Michael.

Though he is a newer face in the game, Michael, as previously stated, has achieved massive success in the e-commerce world. His success is derived from his incredible ability to find people in very specific spaces and niches, and connect with them to bring out the best in each of them. This allows them to utilize their skills to the fullest while setting up a massive network for success.

"Well, I'm a relatively new name in the Amazon space. I would say my strongest skill is the ability to find experts in specific niches and connect them while bringing out their best qualities. This, along with taking massive action, has enabled me to establish the fastest growing Amazon consulting firm in the US. As a former IFBB and WBFF professional bodybuilder, I learned discipline, work ethic, and sacrifice which relates to business in almost every way." Explains Michael.

Though Michael made the transition from one niche to another, it was not an entirely linear journey. He had very few people to guide him in life as the oldest child in his family who was supposed to be setting and forging the path for others. In addition, he experienced some difficulty when trying to explain and follow his dreams.

"As the oldest of 3 siblings and growing up in a middle class home, I had to navigate my own path to success. I have always been a dreamer and one to "think outside the box" more than anything. This created some pushback and negativity from people close to me because they didn't understand my way of thinking. Once I broke away from those people and surrounded myself with people willing to think big and take massive action, it helped me get closer to living up to my potential. Also, when you are a professional bodybuilder the majority of society doesn't understand the concept or why someone would put themselves through pain and misery for so long. Bodybuilding is the pursuit of perfection that can never actually be achieved. This keeps you hungry and motivated. Ironically, the discipline I developed over the last 12 years has helped me overcome obstacles from being bullied and not having friends, to being broke and turning risky investment opportunities into being able to support my parents after falling on hard times. Now, as a seven figure earner I'm able to help those around me live up to their potential and think bigger in life. If I can do it, so can you. I want people to know they can achieve anything if they have the right priorities and give it 110%. If you're willing to sacrifice now to achieve something later, you will be amazed at what can happen." Michael shared.

Michael has turned his dreams into reality and wants to help others do the same. He learned how to make money by learning the tools of ecommerce, and now he wants to help others by creating and managing their own Amazon stores for them. He ensures that he and his team are at their best by being surrounded by like minded people who share his vision of helping others make money and achieve financial success online.

"What makes me stand out most in my industry is that I prioritize building the best team around me possible, and understanding that I cannot reach the levels of success I envision without having great people I trust in my circle. To give you an example, I love Marcus Lemonis' concept of people, product, and process to build my businesses and invest heavily in people and technology to make sure we're staying ahead of the competition. All while putting our clients' needs first. If we're helping people, putting our clients first and bringing value, we will always have an advantage in our industry." States Michael.

To find out more about Michael, you can follow him on Instagram @whereiswalding and you can learn more about his ecommerce services on his website: www.nxtlvlservices.com.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

202-539-7664

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593311/Former-Professional-Bodybuilder-Michael-Walding-Shares-What-Made-Him-Successful-In-Ecommerce