ObsEva SA Announces that Shareholders Approved all Board Proposals at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - June 9, 2020 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that shareholders approved all Board proposals at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2020.

The approved items are as follows:

Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2019

Shareholders granted discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors and to the Executive Committee for year 2019

Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of the Financial Results for year 2019

Shareholders approved the proposed re-elections to the Board of Directors and re-election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Shareholders approved the proposed re-elections to the Compensation Committee

Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as ObsEva SA's Auditors and Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders approved the re-election of Perréard de Boccard SA as Independent Representative

Shareholders approved the proposed compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SA's Authorized Share Capital

Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SA's Conditional Share Capital for Equity Plans

Shareholders approved the proposed change to ObsEva SA's Equity Incentive Plan

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

