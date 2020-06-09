Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and licensor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 along with other strategic highlights.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, the company reported total revenues of $2.7 million and an operating profit before interest of $600,000. Interest cost was unusually high at $926,000 since it included $718,000 non-cash interest. Most of the non-cash interest was a one-time expense related to unamortized loan costs from previous debt which was charged off upon the successful completion of the company's new financing package. After interest and taxes, the company had a net loss of $255,000 or ($.01) per share. This compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 when the company reported revenues of $2.9 million, an operating profit of $750,000 and a net income of $476,000 or $.02 per share.

Some of the highlights of the first quarter were:

The refinancing of the company's debt with an $8 million financing package

The obtaining of a $715,000 loan under the Payroll Protection Program, which the company expects to be forgiven as provided for under the program

The opening of the 5 th company-owned and operated Craft Pizza and Pub to record opening sales despite the opening occurring in the midst of the pandemic

company-owned and operated Craft Pizza and Pub to record opening sales despite the opening occurring in the midst of the pandemic The avoidance of major financial catastrophe which could have resulted from the shutdown of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic turmoil, the company would have made $321,000 net income before taxes except for the $658,500 in non-cash interest expense caused by charging off unamortized loan costs from its previous debt

With new financing in place and successful crisis management during the pandemic, the company is structured for growth as the economic turbulence and various disturbances recede

On March 25, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, closed dining rooms and stay-at-home orders, the company opened its newest company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub location in Brownsburg, Indiana with record sales volume. The Brownsburg location is the 5th company-owned and operated Craft Pizza & Pub, and the 7th overall. An additional franchised location is currently under development in Kokomo, IN and the company anticipates opening one or two more company-owned and operated locations in 2020.

On February 7, 2020, the company entered into a Senior Secured Promissory Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Corbel Capital Partners SBIC, L.P. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the company issued to the Purchaser a senior secured promissory note (the "Senior Note") in the initial principal amount of $8.0 million. The company has used or will use the net proceeds of the Agreement as follows: (i) $4.2 million was used to repay the company's then-existing bank debt which was in the original amount of $6.1 million; (ii) $1,275,000 was used to repay the portion of the company's existing subordinated convertible debt the maturity date of which most had not previously been extended; (iii) debt issuance costs; and (iv) the remaining net proceeds will be used for working capital or other general corporate purposes, including development of new company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub locations.

The Senior Note bears cash interest of LIBOR, as defined in the Agreement, plus 7.75%. In addition, the Senior Note requires payment-in-kind interest ("PIK Interest") of 3% per annum, which will be added to the principal amount of the Senior Note. Interest is payable in arrears on the last calendar day of each month. The Senior Note matures on February 7, 2025. The Senior Note does not require any fixed principal payments until February 28, 2023, at which time required monthly payments of principal in the amount of $33,333 begin and continue until maturity. The Senior Note requires the company to make additional payments on the principal balance of the Senior Note based on its consolidated excess cash flow, as defined in the Agreement.

In conjunction with the borrowing under the Senior Note, the company issued to the Purchaser a warrant (the "Corbel Warrant") to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of Common Stock. The Corbel Warrant entitles the Purchaser to purchase from the company, at any time or from time to time: (i) 1,200,000 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.57 per share ("Tranche 1"), (ii) 900,000 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.72 per share ("Tranche 2"), and (iii) 150,000 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.97 per share ("Tranche 3"). The Purchaser is required to exercise the Corbel Warrant with respect to Tranche 1 if the Common Stock is trading at $1.40 per share or higher for a specified period, and is further required to exercise the Corbel Warrant with respect to Tranche 2 if the Common Stock is trading at $1.50 per share or higher for a specified period. Cashless exercise of the Corbel Warrant is only permitted with respect to Tranche 3. The Purchaser has the right, within six months after the issuance of any shares under the Corbel Warrant, to require the company to repurchase such shares for cash or for Put Notes, at the company's discretion. The Corbel Warrant expires on the sixth anniversary of the date of its issuance.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic:

In the first quarter of 2020, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged and spread throughout the United States. The World Health Organization recognized COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020. In response to the pandemic, the U.S. federal government and various state and local governments have, among other things, imposed travel and business restrictions, including stay-at-home orders and other guidelines that required restaurants and bars to close or restrict inside dining. The pandemic has resulted in significant economic volatility, uncertainty and disruption, reduced commercial activity and weakened economic conditions in the regions in which the company and its franchisees operate.

The pandemic and the governmental response are having a significant adverse impact on the company due to, among other things, governmental restrictions, reduced customer traffic, staffing challenges and supply difficulties. All company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub restaurants are located in the State of Indiana. On March 16, 2020, by order of the Governor of the State of Indiana, all restaurants within Indiana were ordered to close for inside dining. Due to the order, all Craft Pizza & Pub restaurants have been open for carry-out only, primarily through the company's 'Pizza Valet®' curbside carryout system and third-party delivery providers. On May 1, 2020, the governor issued another order allowing restaurants to be open for inside dining for up to 50% of capacity as of May 11, 2020, and on June 14, 2020 for up to 75% of capacity, plus bars may open up to 50% of capacity, and on July 4, 2020 restaurants and bars may resume at 100% capacity. As the duration and scope of the pandemic is uncertain, these orders are subject to further modification, which could adversely affect the company. Further, the company can provide no assurance the phase-out of restrictions will have the positive effect of fully restoring the company's business to pre-pandemic volumes.

Several other states and municipalities in the United States have also temporarily restricted travel and suspended the operation of dine-in restaurants and other businesses in light of COVID-19, which has negatively affected the company's franchised operations. Host facilities for the company's non-traditional franchises have also been adversely impacted by these developments, many of which suffered progressively more significant financial damage into the second quarter. The uncertainty and disruption in the U.S. economy caused by the pandemic are likely to continue to adversely impact the volume and resources of potential franchisees for both the company's Craft Pizza & Pub and non-traditional venues.

On April 25, 2020, the company borrowed $715,000 under the Payroll Protection Program. The company anticipates this note will be forgiven as provided for in the program. The funds, according to the provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES"), may be used for payroll costs including payroll benefits, interest on mortgage obligations incurred before February 15, 2020, rent under lease agreements in force before February 15, 2020 and utilities for which service began before February 15, 2020.

Summary of Financial Results:

Gross revenue was $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $2.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. The decline in revenue was the result of revenue decrease of take-n-bake sales in grocery stores which got such a rush from closing down the economy they did not have the resources available to assemble pizzas to take home. In addition, all of the non-traditional locations in bowling centers and entertainment centers have been temporarily closed due to various orders of different government agencies to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Operating income decreased to $585,000 from $754,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Operating income decreased as a result of a $200,000 decrease in revenue, while all expenses remained approximately the same. The revenue decrease was primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the economy and other non-cash amortization associated with the $718,000 described above.

Interest expense increased to $926,000 from $127,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The primary reason for the increase was a result of the financing that occurred in February 2020 resulting in one-time non-cash write-offs of the unamortized original loan cost for both First Financial Bank and the private placement sub-debt, which in the aggregate was $658,445 and, in addition, the non-cash PIK interest expense of $35,371.

Net income (loss) before income taxes decreased to ($337,000) from $627,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. This was primarily the result of the one-time non-cash interest as explained in the previous paragraph.

Net income (loss) decreased to ($255,000) from $476,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Net income decreased because of the one-time non-cash expense associated with financing the Company's debt and to a lesser extent the decrease in total revenue, but with approximately the same expenses, primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the company's franchising venue and the percent relationship to its revenue:

Description Three Months ended March 31, 2019 2020 Royalties and fees non-traditional franchising $ 1,287,178 80.8 % $ 1,278,100 87.1 % Royalties and fees non-traditional grocery 305,836 19.2 189,279 12.9 Total non-traditional revenue 1,593,014 100.0 1,467,379 100.0 Salaries and wages 195,626 12.3 196,049 13.4 Trade show expense 105,094 6.6 105,000 7.2 Insurance 109,924 6.9 86,426 5.9 Travel and auto 27,549 1.7 28,448 1.9 All other operating expenses 56,519 3.5 74,433 5.0 Total expenses 494,712 31.0 490,356 33.4 Margin contribution $ 1,098,302 69.0 % $ 977,023 66.6 %

The revenue from this venue decreased from $1.6 million to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the comparable period in 2019. Royalties and fees from non-traditional franchising remained approximately the same at $1.3 million however royalties and fees from grocery stores declined from $306,000 to $189,000. This decrease in grocery store take-n-bake was a result of the company's focus away from grocery stores to franchising because of the strong economic conditions prior to COVID-19 pandemic and due to pandemic-caused rush on grocery stores with minimal staff which did not have sufficient resources to maintain assembling pizzas for take-n-bake.

Salaries and wages, trade show expense, insurance and other operating costs decreased from $495,000 to $490,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the comparable period in 2019. In January 2019, the company reviewed this venue in depth to find ways to minimize costs and accomplish its objectives with fewer people and lower costs in general. These efforts are reflected in the 66.6% margin during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and are expected to benefit results in future quarters.

Gross margin contribution from this venue decreased to 66.6% from 69.0% in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the comparable period in 2019. The reason for the margin decrease was a result of the decrease in total revenue resulting from a decline in grocery store take-n-bake sales and the temporary closing of certain venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the same reduced expense level.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the company's Craft Pizza & Pub venue and the percent relationship to its revenue:

Description Three Months ended March 31, 2019 2020 Revenue $ 1,142,614 100.0 % $ 1,092,948 100.0 Cost of sales 237,675 20.8 235,592 21.6 Salaries and wages 365,981 32.0 318,524 29.1 Facility cost including rent, common area and utilities 200,607 17.6 202,780 18.6 Packaging 41,318 3.6 30,253 2.8 Delivery fees 14,678 1.3 35,199 3.2 All other operating expenses 150,660 13.2 149,682 13.6 Total expenses 1,010,919 88.5 972,030 88.9 Margin contribution $ 131,695 11.5 % $ 120,919 11.1 %

Margin contribution from this venue was decreased by $10,010 for non-cash expense related to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 accounting for lease which became effective after January 1, 2019 for publicly reporting companies.

The revenue from this venue remained approximately the same at $1.1 million. Revenue was increased by opening an additional Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant on March 25, 2020 but that increase was offset by the Governor of the State of Indiana issuing an order on March 16, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic closing all dining rooms for inside dining for an indefinite period of time but allowed carry-out and delivery.

Cost of sales increased to 21.6% from 20.8% in the comparable period last year.

Salaries and wages improved to 29.1% compared to 32.0% for the comparable period in 2019. This improvement was primarily the result of efficiencies gained as the restaurants had been operating longer. It was also partially the result of all of the dining rooms being closed by order of the Governor on March 16, 2020, however the restaurants continued to use Pizza Valet service for carry-out which decreased the labor requirements to a greater extent on a percentage basis than the sales were reduced by the lack of dining room service.

Gross margin contribution decreased from 11.5% to 11.1% for the quarter compared to the comparable period last year. Overall expenses for this venue increased from 88.5% to 88.9% with the cost of sales increasing 0.8%, facility cost increasing by 1.0%, delivery fees and bank charges by 2.4%, all being partially offset by labor efficiency improving with the cost decreasing from 32.0% to 29.1%. The non-cash expense for adopting to ASU 2016-02 accounting for operating leases, which became effective after January 1, 2019 for publicly reporting companies, decreased the margin from 12.0% to 11.1%.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company-owned non-traditional venue and the percent relationship to its revenue:

Description Three Months ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue $ 170,502 100 % $ 154,684 100 % Total expenses 153,709 90.1 152,243 98.4 Margin contribution $ 16,793 9.9 % $ 2,441 1.6 %

Gross revenue from this venue decreased from $171,000 to $155,000 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the comparable period in 2019. The primary reason for this decrease was the restriction placed on hospital locations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic whereby hospitals were restricted from having outside visitors and staff inside the hospital was restricted from going from one area of the hospital to another. The company does not intend to operate any more company-owned non-traditional locations except the one location that it is currently operating.

Total expenses were $152,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to $154,000 for the comparable period in 2019. The primary reason for this decrease was caused by lower volume due to restrictions on hospitals resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin contribution from this venue decreased to 1.6% from 9.9% in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the comparable period in 2019. As previously discussed, the margin was decreased as a result of decreased revenue due to restrictions on hospitals resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, as described above.

The statements contained above in this press release concerning the Company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the Company's management. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the Company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of Company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the Company's products or franchises, the Company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and dependent on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information:

Scott Mobley

President & CEO

317/634-3377

For Investor Relations:

Paul Mobley

Executive Chairman

317/634-3377

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Assets December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Current assets: Cash $ 218,132 $ 1,139,725 Accounts receivable - net 978,408 1,111,017 Inventories 880,660 895,315 Prepaid expenses 784,650 643,986 Total current assets 2,861,850 3,790,044 Property and equipment: Equipment 2,899,611 2,900,761 Leasehold improvements 1,187,100 1,187,829 Construction and equipment in progress 374,525 920,696 4,461,236 5,009,286 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,689,520 1,755,467 Net property and equipment 2,771,716 3,253,819 Deferred tax asset 3,900,221 3,982,204 Deferred contract cost 817,763 793,884 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 4,242,416 5,041,185 Other assets including long-term portion of receivables - net 4,232,655 4,640,808 Total assets $ 19,105,087 $ 21,780,410 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of term loan payable to bank $ 871,429 $ - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 731,059 583,267 Current portion of operating lease liability 333,763 347,826 Total current liabilities 1,936,251 931,093 Long-term obligations: Term loans payable to bank (net of current portion) 2,999,275 - Term loan payable to Corbel - 7,194,229 Warrant value - 29,037 Convertible notes payable 1,501,282 556,292 Operating lease liabilities - net of short-term portion 4,016,728 4,808,216 Deferred contract income 817,763 793,884 Total long-term liabilities 9,335,048 13,394,658 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and as of March 31, 2020) 24,858,311 24,747,223 Accumulated deficit (17,024,523 ) (17,279,564 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,833,788 7,467,659 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,105,087 $ 21,780,410

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub $ 1,142,614 $ 1,092,948 Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional 170,502 154,684 Franchising revenue - non-traditional 1,593,014 1,467,379 Administrative fees and other 16,619 4,251 Total revenue 2,922,749 2,719,262 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub 1,010,919 972,029 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 153,709 152,243 Franchising expenses - non-traditional 494,712 490,357 Total operating expenses 1,659,340 1,614,629 Depreciation and amortization 93,600 65,947 General and administrative expenses 416,248 449,421 Total expenses 2,169,188 2,129,997 Operating income 753,561 589,265 Interest expense 126,903 926,289 Income (loss) before income taxes 626,658 (337,024 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 150,398 ( 81,983 ) Net income (loss) $ 476,260 $ (255,041 ) Earnings (loss) per share - basic Net income (loss) $ .02 $ (.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 21,671,921 22,215,512 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ .02 $ (.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 25,584,889 22,853,349

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593296/Noble-Romans-Announces-1st-Quarter-2020-Results