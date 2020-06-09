Ximen Mining: Corporate Update Q2 2020Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:35
|Ximen Mining: Corporate Update Q2 2020
|14:51
|Ximen Mining expands ground further at the Ymir assets it acquired last week
|12:58
|Ximen Mining Corp (2): Ximen acquires three claims at Ymir
|09:34
|Ximen Mining erweitert Grundbesitz bei den Goldkonzessionsgebieten Ymir Protection und deckt damit elektromagnetisches Ziel ab
|Vancouver, B.C., 9. Juni 2020 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Ximen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/ximen-mining-corp/)...
|09:08
|Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Covers EM Target Expands Land Position at Ymir Protection Gold Mine Properties
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 09, 2020 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional claims near Ymir in...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|XIMEN MINING CORP
|0,421
|-4,30 %