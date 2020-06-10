Asia ascending, America ailing
LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings - the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 - the highest number ever.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world's best university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;
- The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);
- Britain's top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains 7th;
- 112 of America's 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in QS's measures of academic standing and research impact;
- Continental Europe's best university is ETH Zurich (6th no-change);
- Asia's top university is the National University of Singapore (11th);
- China's Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15th);
- Latin America's leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66th, up 8 places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100th) becomes the first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;
- Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow State University (74th) and Universiti Malaya (59th) reach record highs.
Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."
QS World University Rankings 2021: Global Top 20
2021
2020
1
1
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
USA
2
2
Stanford University
USA
3
3
Harvard University
USA
4
5
California Institute of Technology
USA
5
4
University of Oxford
UK
6
6
ETH Zurich
Switzerland
7
7
University of Cambridge
UK
8
9
Imperial College London
UK
9
10
University of Chicago
USA
10
8
University College London
UK
11
11=
National University of Singapore
Singapore
12
13
Princeton University
USA
13
11=
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
Singapore
14
18=
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
Switzerland
15
16
Tsinghua University
China (Mainland)
16
15
University of Pennsylvania
USA
17
17
Yale University
USA
18
14
Cornell University
USA
19
18=
Columbia University
USA
20
20
University of Edinburgh
UK
