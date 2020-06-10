Pocket Square Designers Sebastian Cruz Couture Gain More Media Prominence

PARKLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / The luxury fashion brand has received vast high-profile media coverage over the years, having been discussed by media outlets ranging from USA Today to the UK's Daily Mail. The company was first launched back in 2013 when it issued seven distinctive pocket squares and has now branched out into jackets, shoes and accessories. Over the years, company co-founders Cesar and his wife Natasha Cruz have learned a great deal about how to achieve luxury fashion market success and are keen to share their tips with other entrepreneurs.

Giving customers "the love they want"

According to Cesar, it's incredibly important for brands to engage with their audience and provide "the love they want". Cesar says many brands have failed because they have taken their audience for granted and failed to interact with them via their social media pages and websites. He also says consumers have been left "traumatized" after failing to gain responses from companies they have spent thousands of dollars with. Another important thing to note about the company is that it has never needed to request outside investment - this is largely due to the way the original pocket squares generated so much revenue and explains the fact that the owners have been able to retain so much control over their enterprise.

Improved production times

The company's fortunes improved dramatically once a bespoke machine was created. This solution enabled them to start producing as many as 25 pocket squares an hour rather than just one every 40 minutes. The team continues to interact with their social media followers enthusiastically. They have nearly 400,000 Instagram followers as well as strong presences on Facebook, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

An online enterprise

Sebastian Cruz Couture is an online-only venture although it did briefly offer out franchises. However, the vast majority of the franchise owners failed to meet expectations, resulting in all operations being brought back in-house once contracts expanded. Cesar says the majority of his customers prefer to shop online and that the work involved in running bricks-and-mortar stores would only remove much of the joy from his daily duties, saying he prefers to sell his products via "digital real estate".

Creating brand loyalty

Handmade accessories designed and manufactured by Sebastian Cruz Couture include neck and bow ties alongside belts. Although Cesar has branded the fashion industry as one of the most "difficult" to penetrate, he says those that are determined to achieve success can win an army of loyal customers as long as they have a clear idea about what they want to sell, how they wish to sell it and who they want to sell to. He says companies that target the 1% are likely to attract long-term customers that may well stay with them for a "lifetime". According to Cesar, it is possible to make short-term gains by selling low-cost products, but the likelihood of quickly being usurped by newer competitors is always strong. Those that wish to succeed in the industry must place less emphasis on low prices and focus more on creating distinctive high-quality products that help their customers look and feel "great". Companies should also carefully examine their competitors and the mistakes that they make so they can learn from them.

The benefits of re-investment

Cesar encourages fashion start-ups to re-invest in their offerings so they can expand into other items. The initial pocket squares were instrumental in helping his company fund the production of other products. Material quality is also very important - Cesar made several trips to Italy before he was able to secure a deal with the right mill. Italian mills tend to be highly selective about which clients they work with, which means companies that wish to work with them must share their passion for quality. Cesar also advises entrepreneurs to avoid seeking financial support before they are ready - he says brands risk "giving away" their businesses if they approach investors without knowing their companies inside out. You can learn more about the products offered by Sebastian Cruz Couture by visiting their site at www.sebastiancruzcouture.com.

Media Details:

Company: Sebastian Cruz Couture

Email: hello@sebastiancruzcouture.com

Website: https://www.sebastiancruzcouture.com/

SOURCE: Sebastian Cruz Couture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593343/Pocket-Square-Designers-Sebastian-Cruz-Couture-Gain-More-Media-Prominence