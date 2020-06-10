VIP-Media: Touré Roberts Is An Expert In Making People Better Leaders, Maximizing Their Potential, And Creating Better Lives Through His Motivational Faith Practices And The Called Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / For many people, faith is a way to better understand themselves and better understand their business. It is a way to guide people through their rough patches and give them a feeling of a supportive community that surrounds them. Many of us use faith as our backbone to our way of life no matter where we come from or what religion we practice. Touré Roberts is a faith leader, motivational speaker, and influencer who has helped thousands of people through faith, motivational speaking, and other conferences that enhance their leadership capabilities among other things.

"I am the founder of one of the most influential faith and empowerment congregations in the world, The Potter's House at One LA, formerly known as One Church LA. In addition, as a work of philanthropic passion, in August 2017 I took the helm of another prominent faith and humanitarian organization in Colorado, the Potter's House of Denver." Explains Touré.

Touré does a special kind of faith teaching that focuses on newer techniques rather than relying on more basic and outdated forms of practice. This new kind of teaching allows him to reach more people from across the country who can actively participate and listen to Touré no matter where they are. Touré speaks to his audience about a variety of subjects pertaining to how they can maximize their potentials to achieve their best selves.

"My modern approach to faith and empowerment attracts thousands to my physical sermons each week. In addition, I have a massive online digital following of more than 400,000 subscribers and upwards of 40 million views to date. My large audiences tune in to experience my life-changing teachings on subjects including faith, the realization of potential, purpose, greatness, relationships, and entrepreneurship." says Touré.

In addition to speaking on faith and potential, Touré is also a writer and sought after expert on maximizing potential. He has written and published three books and has appeared on numerous platforms including MSNBC, Good Morning America, and many more.

"I am the author of three published books, "Purpose Awakening: Discover the Epic Idea that Motivated Your Birth" released in 2014, "Wholeness: Winning in Life From the Inside Out" - a #1 National Bestseller in 2018 and "Balance: Tipping The Scales, Leveraging Change & Having It All" which comes out this fall." States Touré.

When Touré is not being a motivational speaker and faith leader, he is working on his numerous other talents. Besides book writing, Touré also consults on a few TV shows and produces his own as well. He is a man of many talents who tries his hand at numerous different fields and always gets results.

"I am a part of the TV industry as well. I consulted on a FOX network drama series, and co-executive produced a multi-cam sitcom pilot that was ordered by ABC Studios. Under my entertainment company Modern Faith Media, I continue to produce amazing and transformative content without any compromise in regards to creative excellence and high-production value for the multicultural marketplace." Touré remarked.

Touré's newest program that he began to motivate and preach to others is known as the "The Called". On Touré's website, there are resources to begin your journey to become a better leader, the focus of The Called program. However, the most exciting part about this new program is that Touré will be embarking on a speaking tour in 2021 to encourage those who are having difficulties with their business, ministry, or organization begin their journey to a more successful trajectory.

"The Called is a growth and development resource for emerging leaders designed to help them discover their unique footprint through providing tools, strategies, the honing of skills and perspectives that propel leaders into their calling and afford them the maximum impact. This 2-Day intensive is essential to getting you to the next level." Touré mentioned.

To find out more about Touré, you can follow him on Instagram @toureroberts and can check out his website at www.toureroberts.com.

