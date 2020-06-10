

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China tumbled 0.8 percent on month in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - missing expectations for a fall of 0.5 percent following the 0.9 percent drop in April.



Ona yearly basis, consumer prices rose 2.4 percent - also shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.7 percent and down sharply from 3.3 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices were down 3.7 percent on year versus expectations of a fall of 3.3 percent following the 3.1 percent slide a month earlier.



