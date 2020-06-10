

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) said that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a sequencing-based Covid-19 diagnostic test.



The FDA issued the authorization for the Illumina COVIDSeq Test, a sequencing-based, in vitro diagnostic workflow enabling the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The end-to-end workflow extends the options available for labs to scale diagnostic testing.



COVIDSeq uses upper respiratory specimens, including a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab, and delivers sample receipt to result in 24 hours using the NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System.



The differentiated diagnostic design includes 98 amplicons that target the full SARS-CoV-2 genome, creating accurate detection and high sensitivity.



The company said COVIDSeq is currently available to a limited number of early access sites, and is expected to be more broadly available this summer.



COVIDSeq has not been FDA cleared or approved. The test is authorized by FDA under an EUA for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ILLUMINA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de