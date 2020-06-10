

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Wednesday the expansion of Live Better U or LBU education benefits for associates to include in-demand skilled trade and digital skills programs, beyond their traditional college programs.



LBU is designed to support working adult learners and associates by focusing on degree completion through a number of supportive elements, free student coaching, college credit for Walmart training, and career pathways for LBU graduates.



The program helps associates to earn a degree or certificate along with a paycheck, without lifelong student debt.



The expansion of LBU would offer eligibility to all part- and full-time Walmart and Sam's Club associates starting on their first day of employment based on LBU's results in driving associate retention and promotions.



The company noted that more than 25,000 Walmart and Sam's Club associates from all 50 states have taken advantage of education offerings, including $1 a day college degrees and free high school completion.



Over the last few months, Walmart has committed to invest almost $1 billion in U.S. associate bonuses.



