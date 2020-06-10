THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

LEI: 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

For immediate release

10 June 2020

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Results of Placing of New Common Shares

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or the "Company") announces the successful completion of the placing of new common shares (with a par value of US$0.50 per share in the capital of the Company) (the "Common Shares") announced by the Company yesterday (the "Placing").

A total of 39,568,089 new Common Shares (the "Placing Shares") have been placed by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") and Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citigroup", together with Morgan Stanley, the "Joint Bookrunners"), at a price of 700 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price").

The Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately £277 million. The Placing Price represents a discount of 3.6% to the closing share price of 726 pence on 9 June 2020.

The Placing Shares represent approximately 19.5% of the existing issued common share capital of the Company prior to the Placing.

Lancashire consulted with a number of its major shareholders prior to the Placing and has respected the principles of pre-emption through the allocation process. The Company is pleased by the strong support it has received from existing shareholders and new investors.

Applications have been made (i) to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the Placing Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA; and (ii) to London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on its Main Market for listed securities (together, "Admission").

Settlement for the Placing Shares and Admission are expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 12 June 2020. The Placing is conditional upon, among other things, Admission becoming effective. The Placing is also conditional upon the placing agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners (the "Placing Agreement") not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Common Shares of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 242,510,007 Common Shares in issue. There are no Common Shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in the Company will, following Admission, be 242,510,007. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs").

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, the inside information will be considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this Announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Christopher Head, Group Company Secretary.

Certain statements contained in this Announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" with respect to the financial condition, performance, strategic initiatives, objectives, results of operations and business of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings from time to time (the "Group"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "forecasts", "guidance", "intends", "expects", "estimates", "predicts", "may", "can", "likely", "will", "seeks", "should", or, in each case, their negative or comparable terminology and similar statements are of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a description of some of these factors, see the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report and Accounts"). In addition to those factors contained in the Annual Report and Accounts, any forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement may be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's clients, the securities in its investment portfolio and on global financial markets generally, as well as any governmental or regulatory changes or judicial interpretations, including policy coverage issues arising therefrom.

