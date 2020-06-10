BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
London, June 10
AIM and Media Release
10 June 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from UBS Group AG that, as at 5 June 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (UBS) had voting power in 65,591,302 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 5.60% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.
UBS's interest in 65,591,302 ordinary shares was held as follows:
|Holder of interest
|Nature of interest
|Registered holder of shares
|Number of ordinary shares
|UBS AG London Branch
|Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities
|Various Custodians
|40,000,000
|UBS Securities Australia Ltd
|Beneficial Owner
|Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
|25,591,302
UBS acquired 117,808,921 shares for an average price of A$0.191 per share between 7 February 2020 and 5 June 2020 (excluding any securities borrowed pursuant to a securities lending agreement). It disposed of 113,820,634 shares for an average price of A$0.181 per share between 6 February 2020 and 1 May 2020 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a securities lending agreement).
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
