Span's ambition is to "transform the electrical panel into an intelligent gateway" and expand the adoption of solar and electric vehicles, as well as storage systems like Panasonic's residential battery.From pv magazine USA Panasonic has entered into an alliance with U.S.-based Span to offer a combined energy storage and residential energy management product. Span recently landed $10.2 million in venture capital to modernize and replace one of the more basic and ubiquitous pieces of home electrical hardware - the electrical panel. Span's ambition is to "transform the electrical panel into an ...

