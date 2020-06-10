Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Q1 2020 Trading Statement 10-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Q1 2020 Trading Statement Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH Plc" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today issues a trading update for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020. Key Financials & KPI Q1 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY Highlights Reported Constant Currency8 Reported Change Passengers (m PAX) 1 1.3 0.5 146% General & Bulk Cargo 286.5 196.8 46% ('000 tons) Container Throughput 43.2 52.4 -18% ('000 TEU) Total Revenue ($m) 2 21.4 21.5 20.7 3% Cruise Revenue ($m) 11.0 11.1 5.4 102% 3 Commercial Revenue 10.4 10.4 15.3 -32% ($m) Segmental EBITDA 12.2 12.2 14.1 -14% ($m) 4 Cruise EBITDA ($m) 5 5.7 5.7 3.5 61% Commercial EBITDA 6.5 6.5 10.6 -39% ($m) Commercial EBITDA ex 6.5 7.7 -16% Project Cargo ($m) 6 Adjusted EBITDA ($m) 10.3 10.3 12.4 -17% Segmental EBITDA 56.8% 56.7% 68.4% Margin Cruise Margin 51.5% 51.4% 64.8% Commercial Margin 62.4% 62.3% 69.6% Adjusted EBITDA 48.1% 48.1% 59.9% Margin Profit/ (Loss) for (16.5) (13.8) 20% the period ($m) Underlying (1.3) (1.6) -17% profit/(Loss) for the period ($m) 7 Q1 2020 FY 2019 Net Debt 401.1 389.2 Net Debt ex impact 337.3 324.3 of IFRS 16 Cash and Cash 56.0 63.8 Equivalents Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder and Chairman said: "The Covid-19 crisis continues to cause unprecedented disruption to both global economies and the global travel sector. As a result, we have taken decisive action to further reduce costs and preserve cash and we now believe that the group can withstand a scenario of no cruise ship calls until 2022 without having to raise capital. While the crisis means cash preservation is currently the key focus, it is clear that as the cruise industry starts to exit this crisis, significant new port opportunities will present themselves. With a proven ability to bring global best practice and leading health and safety protocols to ports as well as the ability to raise financing for new projects even in the most challenging of times, Global Ports Holding is well positioned to play an active role as these opportunities arise." Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said "2020 was the year that the strategy we set at the IPO really started to deliver operational and financial results. Our successful expansion into the Caribbean caused a step change in our Cruise operations in Q1. Even though the Covid-19 crisis may have derailed this outcome since March, the evidence of this step change can still be seen in our first quarter trading. As our commercial ports continue to trade in line with our expectations and there are signs that cruising could slowly start in Q3, management have recently implemented a further cost saving and cash preservation programme to help ensure the business remains in a strong position throughout this crisis. At the same time, we are working on enhancing our health protocols in all GPH ports, getting ready for the new normal. I believe the cruise industry will once again prove to be one of the most resilient and in demand sectors within the global tourism and travel industry." Notes [1] Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it excludes equity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice [2] All $ refers to USD unless otherwise stated [3] Revenue allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio [4] Segmental EBITDA figures indicate only operational companies; excludes GPH HQ expenses [5] EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata Net Profit of equity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice and the contribution from the Havana and Ha Long Bay management agreements [6] Commercial EBITDA Ex Project Cargo is EBITDA at Commercial Ports excluding the contribution from the oil services project [7] Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchange transactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. [8] Performance at constant currency is calculated by translating foreign currency earnings from our consolidated cruise ports, management agreements and associated ports for the current period into $ at the average exchange rates used over the same period in the prior year Investor Conference Call An analyst and investor call will be held today at 09.30am (BST). Please email martinb@globalportsholding.com for details Financial highlights ? The board and management have taken further action to reduce the cost base and conserve cash. Operating expenses across the group have now been reduced by 75% for May to Dec 2020, generating a full year 2020 operating expenses reduction of 60%. ? When combined with ongoing trading at the Commercial ports, management believe that GPH can continue to trade even under a scenario of no cruise ships until 2022, without the need to raise capital. ? Total consolidated revenues were $21.4m ($21.5m ccy) in the quarter, a rise of 3% yoy (4% ccy). ? Segmental EBITDA was $12.2m in the quarter, a 14% yoy decline (14% ccy), delivering a 56.8% Segmental EBITDA margin for the period. ? Adjusted EBITDA of $10.3m ($10.3m ccy) was down 17% yoy (17% ccy). ? Loss after tax for the period of $16.5m (2019: $13.8m) was impacted in Q1 2019 $10.5m of non-cash amortisation of port operating rights (2019: $8.4m) and non-cash FX charges totalling $3.9m (2019: $3.3m). ? Underlying loss for the period was $1.3m vs $1.6m in 2019 and reflects loss after tax for the period after adding back $10.5m of port operating rights amortisation vs $8.4m in 2019. Cruise Passengers ('000 PAX) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 PAX Change (%) Creuers (Barcelona/Malaga) 119 252 -53% Valletta 40 78 -49% Ege Port 1.8 5.1 -66% Nassau 834 0 n/a Other Cruise Ports 258 174 48% Total Cruise Ports 1,253 506 146% ? Total cruise revenue rose by 102% yoy to $11.0m ($11.1m ccy) for the period vs $5.4m in Q1 2019. ? The first time contribution of our new ports in Nassau and Antigua drove this strong revenue growth compared to Q1 2019 despite the negative impact of Covid-19 across our cruise port portfolio towards the end of the quarter. ? Passenger volumes rose 146% yoy to 1.25m, driven by the first time contribution from the new Caribbean ports. ? The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on passenger volumes towards the end of the quarter, with the global cruise industry effectively ceasing operations globally for the first time in its history. ? Cruise EBITDA was $5.7m ($5.7m ccy) in the period, up 61% vs the $3.5m reported in Q1 2019. ? Cruise EBITDA margin fell to 51.5%, reflecting the reduction in contribution from equity associate ports, which are only accounted for at the EBITDA level. ? The EBITDA growth, despite the negative impact of Covid-19, in the period was driven by the first time Q1 contribution from our new Caribbean ports. Excluding these new ports, EBITDA fell by $3.1m yoy. ? Despite the Covid-19 impact, the reported passenger volumes and revenue and EBITDA figures highlight the strong contribution that our new Caribbean ports are expected to make to the portfolio in the years ahead. Both in terms of financial contribution and in terms of the geographic and seasonal balance that they bring to the portfolio. ? Nassau Cruise Port's recent successful $150m 8.0% coupon private bond offering, underpins the strength and attractions not only of this project but of the global cruise industry. The proceeds will support the significant planned investment into transforming Nassau Cruise Port into one of the iconic cruise destinations in the world. Transforming the experience for cruise passengers, locals and the cruise lines, generating jobs and driving economic growth. ? Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, management have taken a number of actions to reduce costs and preserve cash across the cruise port portfolio, more details on these actions and measures can be found below. Commercial Volumes Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change (%) Port Akdeniz-Antalya General & Bulk 268 144 86% Cargo ('000) Throughput ('000 31.4 39.3 -20% TEU) Port Adria General & Bulk 18.6 52.9 -65% Cargo ('000)

