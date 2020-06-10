Copenhagen June 10, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Monsenso A/S share (short name: MONSO) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Monsenso belongs to the Technology sector and is the third company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 21 on the Nasdaq Nordic market*. Monsenso is a software company that has developed a secure, easy-to-use SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), cloud-based solution that connects people with mental disorders and their relatives or caregivers with their clinician (therapist or physician) for the purpose of increased data collection, collaboration and communication. The company's solution helps: • Patients get more out of their treatment and a better quality of life • Clinicians personalize treatment and thereby achieve better treatment results • Health systems and clinics provide better treatment to more patients for a lower cost • Pharmaceutical companies expand their core services and collect real-world data to support their products "Monsenso has great ambitions to grow internationally, which requires an expansion of our organization and full utilization of our potential. When we enter the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the goal is to raise capital for this international growth journey, expand the organization and scale up on partnerships," says Thomas Lethenborg, CEO Monsenso. "We are proud to welcome Monsenso to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Head of Listing, Nasdaq Copenhagen Carsten Borring. The listing of Monsenso offers investors an exciting new opportunity in technology and health. We look forward to providing Monsenso and its new shareholders with a transparent marketplace for ongoing pricing and a platform for the long-term, continued growth that is the purpose of our Nasdaq First North Growth markets. Monsenso A/S has appointed John Norden, Norden CEF ApS as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779746