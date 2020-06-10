The new portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index will become effective on June 22, 2020 Copenhagen, June 10, 2020 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 22, 2020. Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA) will be added to the portfolio and Topdanmark A/S (TOP) will exit the portfolio. The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on NASDAQ Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with the highest free float market cap on NASDAQ Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes. The OMX Copenhagen 25 CAP Indexes constituents effective June 22, 2020: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A A/S H. Lundbeck A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk B A/S ISS A/S Ambu A/S Jyske Bank A/S Bavarian Nordic A/S Novo Nordisk B A/S Carlsberg B A/S Novozymes B A/S Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Ørsted A/S Coloplast B A/S Pandora A/S Danske Bank A/S Rockwool International B A/S Demant A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S DSV Panalpina A/S SimCorp A/S FLSmidth & Co. A/S Tryg A/S Genmab A/S Vestas Wind Systems A/S GN Store Nord A/S About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com