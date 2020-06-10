

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group plc (PAG.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax fell 20.7 percent to 57.1 million pounds from last year's 72.0 million pounds. Basic earnings per share dropped to 17.6 pence from last year's 22.5 pence.



Group's underlying profit before tax was 57.2 million pounds, compared to last year's 79.8 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share were 17.6 pence, compared to 25 pence a year ago.



The results were hurt by 27.7 million pounds of Covid-19 related charges.



Total operating income grew 1.1 percent to 149.7 million pounds from 148.0 million pounds a year ago. Net Interest Margin was 229 basis points, up from 224 basis points last year.



Further, the company took the decision not to declare an interim dividend amid the uncertainties arising from Covid-19. The appropriate level of dividend for the financial year as a whole will be considered before the results for the year are published.



As of now, over 90 percent of employees working from home.



Looking ahead, the company noted that reduced demand across the UK economy will lead to decreased lending volumes which in turn will impact on the Group's future income. At this stage, it is difficult to predict when lending markets will return to normality.



