Klövern AB (publ): Klövern receives BBB- rating with stable outlook from Scope

Klövern AB (publ) has received a BBB- rating with a stable outlook from Scope Ratings.

"We have for several years been actively working to strengthen the company's financial key ratios and have now received an investment grade rating from Scope", says Jens Andersson, Head of Finance at Klövern.





Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



