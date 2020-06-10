Anzeige
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2020 | 08:53
83 Leser
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern receives BBB- rating with stable outlook from Scope

Klövern AB (publ) has received a BBB- rating with a stable outlook from Scope Ratings.

"We have for several years been actively working to strengthen the company's financial key ratios and have now received an investment grade rating from Scope", says Jens Andersson, Head of Finance at Klövern.


Klövern AB (publ)



For additional information, please contact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was made available for publication, through the abovementioned contact persons, at 08:45 CEST on 10 June 2020.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

