Shippeo, the European leader in Real-Time Transportation Visibility, now tracks shipments in more than 62 countries. Since January this year and the deployment of large international customers, the company has rapidly expanded shipment tracking capabilities into 21 new markets, across all EMEA, with a growing focus on Africa, CIS countries and Northern Europe.

"We've achieved terrific momentum with our international carrier integrations, allowing us to increase our tracking capabilities for our global customers considerably" says Lucien Besse, Chief Operating Officer at Shippeo. "We've always strived to be the global transportation visibility partner of choice and it's pleasing to see this becoming a reality."

The company expects the pace of integration with carriers to continue, as companies seek holistic visibility solutions that present a snapshot of their supply chain activities in real-time, across regions. The latest achievement reflects the team's ability to quickly adapt to the needs of their global customers and opens the doors to new customers from further afield.

Shippeo's Onboarding Automation Center, the new and easy automated onboarding system for carriers, allows shippers and 3PLs to onboard their carriers and multiple subcontractors effortlessly. The platform guides carriers through 'self-onboarding', providing them with dedicated assistance when needed from Shippeo's Carrier Operations team. With representatives speaking 20 languages, Shippeo handles the technical integrations throughout the entire carrier onboarding process.

These new enhancements to international tracking capabilities complement ocean and Parcel Tracking services, launched in 2019. With Shippeo Ocean Tracking, direct integrations with ocean carriers as well as terrestrial and satellite AIS tracking allows Shippeo to provide the real-time location of all merchandise travelling along waterways, coastlines and across oceans as well as within port terminals themselves, where a majority of delays occur. Shippeo Parcel Tracking gives companies visibility into their last-mile deliveries by allowing direct integrations with leading courier and parcel carriers across regions.

The Shippeo Multimodal Visibility Platform is connected to more than 500 TMSs, Telematics, AISs, and Parcel APIs, to give customers a granular view of all their transportation activities within the same tool. Serving more than 60 leading large companies such as Schneider Electric, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain, Thyssenkrupp and Eckes Granini, Shippeo has doubled its network of integrated carriers to 140,000 in the past 12 months.

