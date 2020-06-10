Ecommerce industry veteran to expand European growth into new regions

BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced that Jim Herbert has joined the company as vice president and general manager for EMEA. With more than two decades of ecommerce industry experience, Herbert will lead the company's European operations, working to extend BigCommerce's presence in continental Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He is replacing Mark Adams, who has led the UK office since its opening in 2018 and will be leaving to take over as CEO of Attraqt, which is also a BigCommerce technology partner.

Jim Herbert, General Manager of EMEA for BigCommerce (Photo: Business Wire)

"In many ways, Jim is the ideal person to lead the next stage of growth for BigCommerce in Europe not only does he have extensive experience in European expansion and an in-depth knowledge of the ecommerce landscape, Jim also brings lasting relationships with our ecommerce partners who are key to our scaling to meet the market demand with best-of-breed solutions and delivery for our merchants," said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer for BigCommerce. "I am confident Jim will make an immediate impact on the ground, and further strengthen the great work already underway to expand the BigCommerce ecosystem to merchants and partners across Europe."

Herbert joins BigCommerce from AyataCommerce, an ecommerce systems integrator and consulting service, where he served as Interim CEO. Prior to AyataCommerce, Herbert held leadership roles at Digitas, Zetman, Greenlight Commerce and Practiv. Herbert also co-founded ecommerce systems integrator Sceneric, which he scaled across Europe, the United States and APAC growing from a startup to $20 million turnover during his time with the company.

"Over the last two years, BigCommerce has driven a noticeable shift in the European ecommerce landscape, providing an affordable SaaS option built on a flexible, extensible architecture that can accelerate digital transformation for large retailers," said Herbert. "Our local team has made incredible progress in a short amount of time, putting merchant success at the heart of everything they do during the COVID-19 crisis, and I'm excited to work with them to further amplify the great work that's being done across EMEA."

Herbert's appointment comes following a series of company milestones, including placement as a Strong Performer in Forrester Research's most recent Forrester Wave B2C Commerce Suite and B2B Commerce Suite reports. This year, BigCommerce has also welcomed a string of new European partners into our ecosystem, including Attraqt, Barclaycard, Pimberley and Styla.

