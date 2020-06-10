

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc. (IPF.L), a provider of unsecured consumer credit, Wednesday reported key operational performance metrics for April and May 2020 in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



In its trading update, the company said it maintained tighter credit settings in the two months to protect credit quality and manage cashflow. As expected, restricted Group credit issued to 30% of its original 2020 budget during April and May.



Group collections effectiveness improved to 80% of pre-Covid levels in May, while it was 76 percent in April, driven largely by European home credit.



Further, the company expects volumes to increase moderately in June as lockdown restrictions are eased and its collections performance continues to improve.



The company now plans to publish half-year financial report early in September 2020 rather than the originally scheduled date of July 29.



Gerard Ryan, CEO at IPF plc, said, 'We have a resilient business and as restrictions ease further, I am confident that we will increase our volume of new lending and see a steady improvement in performance. It is clear that following the pandemic, the need for a principled and responsible institution that provides finance to underbanked and underserved consumers around the world will be more important than ever.'



