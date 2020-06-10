TOKYO, June 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited, Palantir Technologies Japan (Palantir Japan), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir') announced an agreement that the three companies have formed a strategic partnership to bring world-class technology to the Japanese market and accelerate Japan's Digital Transformation (DX) initiatives.As part of this agreement, Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita and Palantir Japan CEO Koichi Narasaki announced that Fujitsu will become Palantir Japan's sole Flagship Technology Partner in Japan and sell its DX Services to complement Palantir's leading software platforms.Fujitsu has also invested $50 million USD into Palantir Technologies Inc. as a strategic investment to demonstrate its commitment to the partnership, as well as its aim to become a dominant player in the rapidly growing big data analysis market. As part of their new strategic partnership, Palantir, Palantir Japan, and Fujitsu will deliver their technologies and experience to various industries and customers throughout Japan.By combining Palantir's powerful platforms and success across industries with Fujitsu's information and communication technology (ICT) capabilities and extensive experience supporting customers in their DX journeys, the partners will enable Japanese customers to achieve transformational outcomes against their core missions. Fujitsu's experience working with all branches of the Japanese government and commercial institutions will provide the partners with an added layer of regional expertise. "I am confident that our partnership with Palantir will offer customers in Japan the chance to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, while simultaneously strengthening our own DX initiatives within Fujitsu," commented Takahito Tokita, CEO and CDXO of Fujitsu Limited."We face a rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world. With Palantir's extensive track record in solving complex challenges and our own robust customer base and wide-ranging industry expertise, we will offer solutions that embody Fujitsu's purpose-driven mission and endeavor together to deliver new value to our customers in Japan."As the leading Japanese ICT company, Fujitsu recognizes the power of Palantir's technology and is deploying it internally to transform its operations, and propel its own success. In the future, Fujitsu will continue to strive to resolve customers' management issues, while deploying a data platform service that contributes to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by tackling a variety of social challenges relating to smart cities and disaster prevention and mitigation. Fujitsu's partnership with Palantir Japan demonstrates its ongoing commitment to leveraging world-class technology while promoting sustainable DX for its customers."Since the establishment of Palantir Japan in November 2019, we have been working on supporting digital transformation of Japanese companies and society through the best of Silicon Valley technology," said Koichi Narasaki, CEO of the company. "Our role of promoting digital transformation through Palantir software platforms has become even greater through the global COVID-19 pandemic, and it is with pleasure that we welcome Fujitsu as our Flagship Technology Partner in this critical time. Palantir Japan aims to promote our cutting-edge technology by cooperating with partners like Fujitsu to accelerate digital transformation for the most important institutions and in Japanese society as a whole."Palantir Japan was co-founded by Palantir Technologies Inc. and Sompo Holdings Inc. Palantir Japan unites Sompo's mission of creating a "theme park for security, health, and wellbeing" with Palantir's mission of providing global institutions with a modern operating system that enhances security, privacy, and civil liberties. By combining the strengths of Sompo and Palantir, Palantir Japan promotes the security, health, and wellbeing of Japanese society through its work with customers across government and commercial sectors."We founded Palantir to support democratic governments around the world, including the United States and its allies abroad, particularly in times of crisis," said Alexander Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. "The partnership with Fujitsu further reflects our commitment to Japan -- to ensuring that the country's leading commercial institutions and government agencies have the software they need to do their jobs, whether it is responding to a public health crisis or defending the nation."About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.About Palantir Technologies Japan K.K.Co-founded by Sompo Holdings Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc., Palantir Japan enables the digital transformation of Japanese government and commercial institutions by providing the Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry platforms and enabling the security of real operational data. For more information, please see https://www.palantir.com/jp/palantir-foundry/impact/.About Palantir Technologies Inc.Palantir Technologies Inc. provides technology and services that build enterprise data platforms for organizations with highly complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps its customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. For more information, please see https://www.palantir.com or email media@palantir.com.Source: Fujitsu Ltd 