VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 10
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.4335
|0.5100
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009272756
|VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF
|0.6715
|0.7900
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1870
|0.2200
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2890
|0.3400
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3570
|0.4200
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.3145
|0.3700
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.3100
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0009690247
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0765
|0.0900
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0765
|0.0900
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.4675
|0.5500
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.5610
|0.6600
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.3315
|0.3900
|EUR
|10/06/2020
|17/06/2020
|18/06/2020
|24/06/2020
