NOTICE, 10 JUNE 2020 SHARES CORRECTION: FINNAIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE Corrected the name of the company in the headline. The share of Finnair Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 11 June 2020. Trading code: FIA1S ISIN code: FI0009003230 Orderbook id: 24266 Ratio: 1:10 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 10 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,40 / share Subscription period: 17 June 2020 - 1 July 2020 Ex-date: 11 June 2020 Record date: 12 June 2020 The orderbook FIA1S (id 24266) will be flushed on 10 June 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260