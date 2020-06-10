Delta Collaborates With Groupe PSA to Nurture EV Charger Infrastructure Across Europe and Beyond

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today a collaboration with the Groupe PSA to foster e-mobility across Europe and beyond. Under the aforementioned collaboration, Delta was chosen as one of Groupe PSA's technical partner for Electric Vehicles (EV) chargers as it offers a complete range of AC and DC charging solutions capable of meeting the wide range of requirements of various charging scenarios, as well as the evolving needs of dealers and EV drivers. Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions will be made available via the Group's specially selected EV charger installation partner list. Under the initiative, Groupe PSA-approved charging infrastructure solutions will be available as an accessory for single-family homes and multi-family complexes across all 27 EU states, and with the possibility to expand to other countries around the world.

Commenting on Groupe PSA's decision to standardise on Delta's range of AC and DC chargers, Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, stated: "Delta is proud to be associated with this collaboration which is set to bring simplified EV charging to many more Groupe PSA customers. As the EV revolution accelerates across Europe, the Groupe PSA is setting a trend in helping to bring the benefits of EVs to many more customers, through an extensive range of products. Its latest initiative will further boost the popularity of its EVs, by making charging easy and convenient for all of its customers."

As a leading provider smart green solutions leveraging its unique prowess in high-efficiency power electronics and system integration, Delta develops a comprehensive range of highly versatile AC and DC EV charging solutions with power output up to 200kW as well as energy conversion efficiency as high as 96%. The compact size and compatibility with all charging standards for operational efficiency facilitate an optimised charging experience. These features were decisive factors in Groupe PSA's selection of Delta as a technical partner for e-mobility. Solid industrial excellence, the scalability of its production capacity, and Delta's ability to adapt to its needs in terms of volumes and product specifications while meeting the high quality standard and stable supply chain management were also strengthens Groupe PSA identified in Delta.

The collaboration with Delta underpins Groupe PSA's strategy to increase the number of EV chargers available to their customers, while delivering a single point of contact, one-stop-shop EV solution. An online audit will be available for customers to help confirm the feasibility of the installation, before the most suitable charger from Delta is installed by qualified experts. To further optimise the customer experience, they will be supported by a dedicated call centre and after-sales services.

With different power ratings, interfaces, OCPP protocol support, and authorisation management, Delta's EV chargers are suitable for all charging sites and applications, providing better features for the increasing number of EV drivers.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

