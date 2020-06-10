FXCM Group: FXCM Launches Non-Expiring USOilSpot and UKOilSpot Products

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 10, 2020('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today announcing the launch of its UKOilSpot and USOilSpot CFD product.



FXCM's two new spot oil products will represent the current spot price of West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude. Customers may leave positions open indefinitely and avoid potentially thin liquidity in the days leading up to contract expiration.

Customers now have a choice. They may trade the current contracts, USOil and UKOil which have monthly expirations as they are based on the front month futures contracts. Alternatively, customers may trade perpetual USOilSpot and UKOilSpot positions which do not expire.

Both UKOilSpot and USOilSpot have the same CFD contract sizing and pip costs as FXCM's Futures Oil CFDs. The spot products have a daily financing fee for holding positions past 5pm EST, while existing futures products do not.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented: "With the collapse of oil prices recently, many traders are thinking twice about which energy product to trade when looking to speculate. With the expansion of our oil offering, FXCM is catering to the increasing demand to trade oil markets, while providing traders with the opportunity to mitigate the risks that are associated with the futures markets."

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44