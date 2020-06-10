Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size Worth $4.85 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global isopropyl alcohol market size is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for solvents across a wide range of industries globally is anticipated to remain a key factor favoring growth.

The substance is one of the highly used industrial solvents in industries, such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, paints and coatings, and food industry. The chemical is highly preferred in formulating personal hygiene products, including sanitizers, due to its properties of being an excellent disinfectant that works against viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms.

Key suggestions from the report:

By application, the cleaning agent segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 based on volume owing to rising demand for disinfectant cleaning formulations

Europe is projected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period due to high demand for sanitizers and personal hygiene products from Germany , Italy , France , and U.K.

Increasing construction spending in Asia Pacific , which accounts for around 46% share of the global construction expenditure, followed by Europe with a 24% share, will lead to high demand for paints and coatings, thereby directly increasing demand for IPA across these regions

The chemical end-use segment is anticipated to reach USD 900.8 million by 2027 backed by rising demand for chemicals, such as methyl isobutyl ketone, methyl isobutyl carbinol, and isopropyl acetate.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Antiseptic & Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/isopropyl-alcohol-market

Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is the third largest produced lower alcohol globally, after ethanol and methanol. The key applications of isopropyl alcohol is its utility as a solvent in producing various pesticides and herbicides for the agricultural industry, formulating various surface coatings, and producing antiseptic products for personal hygiene industry. Formulations with 70% concentration of IPA against 30% water is proven to be effective as sanitizers by healthcare organizations and other regulatory authorities worldwide.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus is one of the key factors that induced the need for personal hygiene and safety for humans globally. The global pandemic highlighted the use of IPA in formulating hand sanitizers across North America, Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The first quarter of 2020 reflected high sales of sanitizers, which directly implied hefty consumption of isopropyl alcohol in the marketspace. Companies such as INEOS and ExxonMobil ramped up their production capacities of IPA induced sanitizers in Germany and other parts of Europe. The future demand is expected to be driven by demand stability of polypropylene, which has been one of the major applications

Grand View Research has segmented the global isopropyl alcohol market on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Isopropyl Alcohol Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Antiseptic & Astringent



Cleaning Agent



Solvent



Chemical Intermediate



Others

Isopropyl Alcohol End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cosmetics and Personal Care



Pharmaceutical



Food and Beverages



Paints and Coatings



Chemical



Others

Isopropyl Alcohol Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Dow Chemical



Mistral Industrial Chemicals



INEOS Corporation



ReAgent Chemicals Ltd.



LyondellBasell Industries



Linde Gas



Ecolab



Royal Dutch Shell



ExxonMobil Corporation

Find more research reports on Disinfectants & Preservatives Industry, by Grand View Research:

Propionic Acid Market - Increasing requirement for mold and bacteria-inhibiting additives coupled with growing demand for feed products having longer shelf-life is expected to fuel market growth.

Increasing requirement for mold and bacteria-inhibiting additives coupled with growing demand for feed products having longer shelf-life is expected to fuel market growth. Activated Bleaching Earth Market - Activated bleaching earth is widely used in the refining, decolorizing, and bleaching of edible oil and fats. Demand for the product is high in Asia Pacific countries such as Indonesia , Malaysia , China , and India . Favorable government regulations and policies in these countries have a positive influence on the market growth.

Activated bleaching earth is widely used in the refining, decolorizing, and bleaching of edible oil and fats. Demand for the product is high in countries such as , , , and . Favorable government regulations and policies in these countries have a positive influence on the market growth. Chelating Agents Market - Rapidly increasing urbanization, accelerated population, coupled with steady industrialization, are projected to impact the demand positively. Chelating agents act as high-performance chemical solutions and provide stability to complex ions.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg