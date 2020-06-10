Confo Therapeutics today announced the addition of a new member to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Rob Scott, MD, as an Independent Director. Dr. Scott's career spans 30 years of drug discovery and development leadership in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, including his last position as Chief Medical Officer, Head of Development at AbbVie. Dr. Scott's successful track record of bringing highly innovative new medicines to patients will be of increasing value as Confo focuses on moving its drug development programs toward the clinic.

"Throughout his career, Rob Scott has been an innovator in drug development, championing ground-breaking discoveries and implementing visionary clinical strategies," commented Cedric Ververken, CEO at Confo Therapeutics. "Welcoming a leader of his caliber to our Board stands as a strong validation of the potential of Confo's technology to design and develop disease-modifying drugs for severe illnesses. We look forward to his guidance and contributions."

"Confo Therapeutics' ability to access GPCR targets that have previously been difficult or even impossible to drug has already shown promise in producing exciting therapeutic candidate programs," said Rob Scott, MD. "I am delighted to join Confo's Board and support the advancement of the Company's pipeline with the overarching goal of benefiting patients with limited therapeutic options."

Rob Scott, MD, a trained physician, has held leadership positions in global pharmaceutical companies for thirty years. During his career he has managed drug development teams responsible for highly successful pharmaceutical brands such as Norvasc, Lipitor, Repatha, Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Before retiring, his most recent position was Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at AbbVie where he had oversight on all early and late-stage development programs. He was also responsible for a team of over 4,000 employees spanning 52 countries, a budget of close to $2 billion and programs involving approximately 40 new molecular entities. Before that, he was Vice President, Global Development TA Head and Head of Development Design Center at Amgen where he was responsible for the development of evolocumab (Repatha) the first approved PCSK9 inhibitor, ivabradine (Corlanor), to treat heart failure and omecamtiv mecarbil, a direct myosin activator for heart failure. From 2012 2016 he was a member of the US Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal Drug Advisory Committee where he built strong relationships with senior FDA staff. Before Amgen, he held several leadership positions with emerging pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Dr. Scott is a graduate from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and started his career at Janssen as a Medical Advisor. He is a board member of Transclerate and a member of the PhRMA R&D Leadership Forum.

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics' unparalleled technology stabilizes functional conformations of GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors) to uncover a wide range of previously inaccessible drug targets. This platform combined with the pharmacologic and biologic insight it provides, allows Confo to build a multi-indication pipeline of drug candidates with the vision of transforming therapeutic outcomes for patients with severe illnesses lacking disease-modifying treatments. Confo Therapeutics was spun out of Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie (VIB) in 2015. Supported by international life-science focused investors and led by an experienced team of entrepreneurial professionals and scientists from successful biopharmaceutical companies, Confo Therapeutics benefits from the rich scientific and innovative ecosystem in Belgium.

