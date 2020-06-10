OKEx Jumpstart to Launch Its 14th Token Sale with WaykiChain

VALLETTA, Malta, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, announced the launch of its 14th token sale project, WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) on OKEx Jumpstart will be on June 17, 2020. Based on blockchain technology, WGRT is committed to maintaining the security and stability of WaykiChain's DeFi ecosystem, providing fair and transparent decentralized collateral lending services for global users.

Launched in 2019, WaykiChain established a decentralized collateral lending platform with a bi-token architecture. Supported by the platform, WGRT holder can participate in the adjustment of system parameters and the governance of system operation rules as an important part of the WaykiChain DeFi ecosystem. Besides, another token, WUSD is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to USD.

"We believe that DeFi is one of the most important applications of blockchain technology, while stablecoin is the bridge between DeFi and traditional finance, which helps users participate in DeFi at a lower cost to fulfill their financial needs," said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx. "We are glad to cooperate with projects like WGRT, to jointly promote the development of DeFi, letting more people benefit from blockchain technology."

Subscription Details

WGRT has a total supply of 21,000,000,000 WGRT, and will be available on OKEx Jumpstart at $0.003 USDT per WGRT, while the private sale price from WGRT is $0.01 USDT per WGRT, with an individual minimum subscription amount of 100,000 WGRT. OKB is the only token accepted for the subscription and settlement. The exchange rate of OKB/USD will be confirmed on the sale day. There will still be 2 subscription sessions on Jun 17. The OKBelievers Exclusive Allotment Session will open at 4:00 (UTC), and the OKTraders Privilege Allotment Session will open at 5:00 (UTC).

OKBelievers Exclusive Allotment Session: 333,333,333 WGRT

Individual Cap: 1,333,334 WGRT

Over-subscription Limit: N/A

OKTraders Privilege Allotment Session: 333,333,333 WGRT

Individual Cap: 1,333,334 WGRT

Over-subscription Limit: N/A

Following the token sale, the WGRT/USDT and WGRT/USDK spot trading pairs will be available at 7:00 and 9:00 Jun 17, 2020 (UTC) respectively.

