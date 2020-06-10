

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Fed policy statement on the state of the economy, expected at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by a press conference led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.



Markets expect the Fed to maintain a dovish stance, but negative interest rates are very unlikely.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off weak data from China showing that the country's factory gate prices fell deeper into deflation in May.



Closer home, French industrial production dropped 20.1 percent from March, when output was down 16.2 percent, data from the statistical office Insee showed. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 20 percent in April.



Similarly, manufacturing output decreased 21.9 percent on a monthly basis after easing 18.3 percent in March.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,109 after losing 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rose over 1 percent after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is drawing up a 'bad bank' scheme to cope with potentially hundreds of billions of euros of unpaid loans due to the coronavirus crisis.



Automaker Renault fell over 1 percent while Peugeot rose 0.2 percent.



Airbus SE gained 0.8 percent after the French government unveiled a €15 billion ($17 billion) support plan for the aerospace industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

