AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 09/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9683 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2057301 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 68790 EQS News ID: 1066843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)