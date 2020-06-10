On request of Genova Property Group AB, company registration number 556864-8116, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's preference shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 12, 2020. The preference shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 34,721,966 shares of which 30,721,966 ordinary shares and 4,000,000 preference shares. Short Name: GPG PREF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007526132 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 116646 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 4,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP/2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.