BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Change in Directorate

The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Lane as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 June 2020. Ms Lane will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination & Management Engagement Committees.

Angela spent 18 years working in private equity at 3i having joined in 1989 after qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with PwC. Her final role at 3i was as a partner in 3i's Growth Capital business managing the UK portfolio.

Since 2007 she has held several non-executive and advisory roles for small and medium capitalised companies across a range of industries including business services, healthcare, travel, media, consumer goods and infrastructure. She is currently a non-executive director of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust plc and Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust plc, where she is also chairman of the audit committee.

Ms Lane has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Ms Lane does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Lane.

Mr K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Date: 10 June 2020