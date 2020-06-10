Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.4585 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 476743 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 68827 EQS News ID: 1066953 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2020 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)