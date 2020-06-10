Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 11:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.6823 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2350001 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 68866 EQS News ID: 1067033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 10, 2020 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)