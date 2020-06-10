Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 11:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2485 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55060286 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 68913 EQS News ID: 1067149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2020 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)