London, June 10
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 09-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|181.47p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.43p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.07m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 09-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|70.69p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|71.32p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP31.32m
|Net borrowing level:
|24%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
