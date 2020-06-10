Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 12:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.1486 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6859397 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 68931 EQS News ID: 1067187 End of Announcement EQS News Service

